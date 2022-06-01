Aimfinity Investment I Corp’s (NASDAQ:AIMAU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on June 6th

Aimfinity Investment I’s (NASDAQ:AIMAU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, June 6th. Aimfinity Investment I had issued 7,000,000 shares in its public offering on April 26th. The total size of the offering was $70,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Aimfinity Investment I’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:AIMAU traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.95. 186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,361. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93. Aimfinity Investment I has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

