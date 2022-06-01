Aimfinity Investment I Corp’s Quiet Period Set To End on June 6th (NASDAQ:AIMAU)

Aimfinity Investment I’s (NASDAQ:AIMAU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, June 6th. Aimfinity Investment I had issued 7,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 26th. The total size of the offering was $70,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Aimfinity Investment I stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.95. 186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,361. Aimfinity Investment I has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93.

