Aimfinity Investment I Corp’s Quiet Period Set To End on June 6th (NASDAQ:AIMAU)

Aimfinity Investment I’s (NASDAQ:AIMAU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, June 6th. Aimfinity Investment I had issued 7,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 26th. The total size of the offering was $70,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Aimfinity Investment I stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.95. 186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,361. Aimfinity Investment I has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aimfinity Investment I (AIMAU)
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aimfinity Investment I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimfinity Investment I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.