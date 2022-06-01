Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Industries Group Inc. is engaged in designing and manufactureing flight critical products including flight safety parts, landing gear and components, arresting gear, flight controls, sheet metal fabrications and ground support equipment. The company also offers sheet metal fabrication of aerostructures, tube bending, welding and sub-contract machining services. It serves Prime Defense and Commercial aerospace manufacturers, through its subsidiaries. Air Industries Group Inc. is headquartered in Bay Shore, New York. “

Shares of Air Industries Group stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,955. Air Industries Group has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Air Industries Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air Industries Group had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 million. Analysts predict that Air Industries Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Air Industries Group by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Air Industries Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Industries Group in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Industries Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,242,000. 16.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

