Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Joseph Gebbia Sells 26,332 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) insider Joseph Gebbia sold 26,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $3,140,880.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,842.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Airbnb alerts:

On Wednesday, April 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $2,378,119.50.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.44, for a total value of $42,360,000.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Joseph Gebbia sold 15,523 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.87, for a total value of $2,574,800.01.

On Monday, March 21st, Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $48,513,000.00.

ABNB traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,877,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,573,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.72 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.65. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.74 and a 52 week high of $212.58.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 33,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 723.2% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.