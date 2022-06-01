AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Insider Acquires £150,092.39 in Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) insider Evelyn Bourke bought 52,297 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.63) per share, for a total transaction of £150,092.39 ($189,894.22).

Shares of AJB opened at GBX 283.20 ($3.58) on Wednesday. AJ Bell plc has a 1-year low of GBX 242.80 ($3.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 452.40 ($5.72). The stock has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 7.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 278.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 325.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a GBX 2.78 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.67%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AJB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.12) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.05) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 400 ($5.06) to GBX 300 ($3.80) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 377 ($4.77).

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

