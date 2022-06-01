Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company. It focused on developing T-cell receptor therapies based on its proprietary, non-viral Sleeping Beauty gene transfer platform. Alaunos Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ziopharm Oncology Inc., is based in HOUSTON. “

TCRT has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James set a $2.00 target price on Alaunos Therapeutics and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alaunos Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.

NASDAQ:TCRT opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Alaunos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $3.73.

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaunos Therapeutics will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for ten TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor platform; and mbIL-15 to treat solid tumors.

