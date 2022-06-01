Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.33.

NYSE:AIN traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,834. Albany International has a one year low of $74.17 and a one year high of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.40 and its 200-day moving average is $84.87.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Albany International had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $244.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Albany International by 414.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Albany International by 89.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International in the first quarter valued at $185,000. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

