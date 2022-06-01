Alibaba Group (BABA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA):

5/31/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $132.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $170.00 to $161.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $220.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $177.00 to $176.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/23/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $144.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $180.00 to $132.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Alibaba Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $75.00.

5/2/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $180.00 to $160.00.

4/11/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $150.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/10/2022 – Alibaba Group is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $168.00 to $156.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $235.00 to $220.00.

4/6/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $200.00 to $177.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE BABA traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.37. 183,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,171,140. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $230.89. The firm has a market cap of $253.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $6.89. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SouthState Corp lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

