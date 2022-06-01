Allbirds’ (BIRD) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 84.50% from the stock’s previous close.

BIRD has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Allbirds from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Allbirds from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Allbirds from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Allbirds from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allbirds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allbirds has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

Shares of Allbirds stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.42. 17,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,850,380. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average of $10.33. Allbirds has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $62.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Allbirds’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allbirds will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allbirds news, CEO Timothy O. Brown purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $243,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Bufano bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIRD. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Allbirds by 651.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after buying an additional 2,516,177 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth $22,075,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Allbirds by 156.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,368,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 835,585 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth $18,398,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth $18,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

