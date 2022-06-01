ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLETE is an energy company. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., BNI Energy in Center, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. “

ALE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ALLETE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on ALLETE in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

NYSE ALE traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $62.30. 10,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,683. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.58 and a 200-day moving average of $63.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ALLETE has a 52 week low of $56.84 and a 52 week high of $73.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.62.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,541,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,150,000 after purchasing an additional 118,439 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,035,000 after purchasing an additional 240,252 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,633,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,317,000 after purchasing an additional 74,111 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ALLETE by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,210,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,329,000 after acquiring an additional 215,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ALLETE by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 890,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,655,000 after purchasing an additional 18,437 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

