Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAUGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:AAU opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.99. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.57. The company has a current ratio of 18.40, a quick ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

