Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Earns Buy Rating from JMP Securities

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 339.12% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.56.
Shares of ALT stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $5.01. 9,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,714. Altimmune has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Altimmune by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,501,000 after buying an additional 897,523 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 8.6% in the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,978,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,956,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,079,000 after acquiring an additional 14,477 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,295,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,816,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,065,000 after acquiring an additional 83,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.
About Altimmune
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
