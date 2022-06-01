Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the April 30th total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) by 110.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Altius Minerals were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Altius Minerals stock opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $20.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.0546 per share. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Altius Minerals from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

About Altius Minerals (Get Rating)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.