Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.69 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $3.69 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

AMZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2,800.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $3,300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,762.84.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,404.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,725.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,046.95. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,025.20 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.73 by ($4.49). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 38.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

