Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

Investment analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $3,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,755.86.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,404.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $2,025.20 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,725.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,046.95.

Amazon.com shares are going to split on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.73 by ($4.49). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Holistic Financial Partners grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 604 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

