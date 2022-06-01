Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $90.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Ambarella updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA traded down $2.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.22. 1,371,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.74 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.41 and its 200-day moving average is $130.93. Ambarella has a one year low of $65.60 and a one year high of $227.59.

Get Ambarella alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMBA shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ambarella from $164.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price objective on Ambarella from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ambarella from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ambarella from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $833,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew W. Verhalen acquired 11,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.59 per share, with a total value of $1,014,798.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 176,723 shares of company stock valued at $16,280,767 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Ambarella by 63.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 194,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,381,000 after purchasing an additional 75,315 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 7,693 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 497.5% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,541,000 after acquiring an additional 91,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.