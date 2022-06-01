Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMBA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ambarella from $164.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Ambarella from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambarella from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $85.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.74 and a beta of 1.28. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $65.60 and a 1-year high of $227.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.41 and its 200 day moving average is $130.93.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $90.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $59,262.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $833,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,723 shares of company stock worth $16,280,767 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 11.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,197,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,514,000 after purchasing an additional 122,339 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $1,023,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 15.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.