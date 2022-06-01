Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $164.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ambarella from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.94.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $85.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.93. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.74 and a beta of 1.28. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $65.60 and a 12-month high of $227.59.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $90.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $25,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $1,864,837.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,723 shares of company stock valued at $16,280,767 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,832,000 after purchasing an additional 56,927 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 3.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,296,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,050,000 after purchasing an additional 39,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 19.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,075,000 after purchasing an additional 194,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,606,000 after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

