Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMBA. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

AMBA opened at $85.22 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $65.60 and a twelve month high of $227.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.93. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -116.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $90.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 702 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $59,262.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $1,864,837.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,723 shares of company stock valued at $16,280,767 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

