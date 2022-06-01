Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $164.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $85.22 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $65.60 and a 12-month high of $227.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -116.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.93.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $90.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $833,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 702 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $59,262.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,723 shares of company stock worth $16,280,767. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

