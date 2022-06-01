Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Lowered to $100.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Ambarella from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ambarella from $164.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ambarella from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $85.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -116.74 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.93. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $65.60 and a 12 month high of $227.59.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $90.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $833,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $25,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,723 shares of company stock valued at $16,280,767. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Ambarella by 116.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 23,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 12,441 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 194,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,381,000 after purchasing an additional 75,315 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 551.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

