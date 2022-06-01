Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Lowered to $125.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.46% from the company’s previous close.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,055. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.11 and a beta of 1.28. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $65.60 and a 1-year high of $227.59.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $90.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ambarella will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $1,864,837.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 46,908 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $4,278,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,723 shares of company stock worth $16,280,767. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

