Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Lowered to $135.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 58.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMBA. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $160.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ambarella from $164.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

AMBA stock opened at $85.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.74 and a beta of 1.28. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $65.60 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.41 and a 200-day moving average of $130.93.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $90.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ambarella will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $1,864,837.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $25,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,723 shares of company stock worth $16,280,767. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

