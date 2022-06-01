AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $991.70 million and the highest is $1.19 billion. AMC Entertainment posted sales of $444.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 154.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year sales of $4.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $785.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 429.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.42) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $18.17.

In related news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 69,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $1,075,787.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $597,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,658 shares of company stock worth $4,719,195 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 67.6% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 15.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 10.1% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMC opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $72.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.71.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

