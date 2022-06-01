Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.16-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.51 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.32 billion.Amdocs also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.23-$1.29 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $86.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.34 and a 200-day moving average of $78.18. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $87.13.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.31. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amdocs by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,136,000 after purchasing an additional 28,269 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at about $104,410,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 12.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 952,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,287,000 after buying an additional 108,358 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 854,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 508,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,080,000 after acquiring an additional 20,145 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.