América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Now Covered by Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded América Móvil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on América Móvil from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.95. América Móvil has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.72.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. América Móvil had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMX. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

