American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Buys $337,100.00 in Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $337,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,137,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,065,777.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

American Assets Trust stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,566. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.97 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.11.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 3.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 289.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,847,000 after buying an additional 491,842 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $18,247,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,638,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,725,000 after purchasing an additional 378,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,526,000 after purchasing an additional 339,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 463,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,379,000 after purchasing an additional 259,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAT. TheStreet upgraded American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

