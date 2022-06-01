American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.30% from the stock’s previous close.

AXL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.22.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,850,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $166,540,000 after acquiring an additional 428,465 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,282,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,834,000 after purchasing an additional 540,198 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,797,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,419,000 after acquiring an additional 581,476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,461,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 243,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,745,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,821,000 after buying an additional 72,890 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

