American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 811,700 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the April 30th total of 649,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 342,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in American Financial Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in American Financial Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its position in American Financial Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in American Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in American Financial Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AFG opened at $141.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.68. American Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $117.57 and a fifty-two week high of $152.29.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $8.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $2.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.26%.

AFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

