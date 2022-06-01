American Software (AMSWA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. American Software has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $33.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.84 million, a P/E ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.92%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Software by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,605,000 after purchasing an additional 42,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Software by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,698,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,400,000 after buying an additional 58,070 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in American Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,619,000 after purchasing an additional 52,103 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Software by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 935,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,086,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services.

