AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.85-11.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.92.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $168.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.29.

NYSE:ABC opened at $154.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $111.34 and a fifty-two week high of $167.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.99.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.44%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $1,664,255.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $1,022,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,078,379 shares of company stock valued at $912,048,947. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

