Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $247.21.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Amgen to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen stock opened at $256.74 on Wednesday. Amgen has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

