Amphenol (NYSE:APH) PT Lowered to $83.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $70.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.12. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $65.84 and a 12-month high of $88.45.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $466,657,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,178,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,212,637,000 after buying an additional 4,495,813 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $123,354,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,221,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $309,115,000 after buying an additional 1,285,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,604,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $799,071,000 after buying an additional 1,039,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.