Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.09% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Amplitude Inc. is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Amplitude in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.57. 42,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,575. Amplitude has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $87.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.94.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Amplitude during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

