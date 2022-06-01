Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.32-$2.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95 billion-$3.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion.

ADI stock opened at $168.40 on Wednesday. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $143.81 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $87.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADI. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.52.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $782,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,201 shares of company stock worth $2,200,959. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 17.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,015,000 after purchasing an additional 426,281 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Analog Devices by 21.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,237,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,401,000 after buying an additional 218,232 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $32,941,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,301,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 56,936.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 47,257 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

