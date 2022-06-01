Analysts Anticipate ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Will Announce Earnings of $4.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. ArcelorMittal posted earnings per share of $3.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full year earnings of $13.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.87 to $17.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $14.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $21.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 20.43%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MT. AlphaValue upgraded ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ArcelorMittal from €48.00 ($51.61) to €49.00 ($52.69) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ArcelorMittal from €43.00 ($46.24) to €48.00 ($51.61) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 430.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 41.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at about $3,349,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 9.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,420,000 after purchasing an additional 71,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

MT traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,034,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,915,959. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.12. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

