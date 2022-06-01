Analysts Anticipate BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $327.93 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) will announce $327.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $326.30 million and the highest is $330.46 million. BJ’s Restaurants posted sales of $290.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.32. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $298.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.08.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $29,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,597.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 85,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $615.74 million, a P/E ratio of 875.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.21.

About BJ’s Restaurants (Get Rating)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

