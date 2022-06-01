Analysts Anticipate Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Business First Bancshares posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Business First Bancshares.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In related news, Director Rick D. Day bought 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.08 per share, for a total transaction of $28,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 2,496 shares of company stock worth $59,289 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BFST traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,766. Business First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $500.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Business First Bancshares (BFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.