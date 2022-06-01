Analysts Anticipate CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.96. CNX Resources reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 294.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $3.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $5.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of ($913.10) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. CNX Resources’s revenue was down 293.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $412,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $1,475,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $438,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $1,044,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 101,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 17,513 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.96. 18,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,149,406. CNX Resources has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.28.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

