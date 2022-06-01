Analysts Anticipate Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $297.32 Million

Brokerages forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $297.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $309.46 million and the lowest is $290.42 million. Dolby Laboratories posted sales of $286.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dolby Laboratories.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $3,452,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,837.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $36,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,288.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DLB opened at $77.62 on Wednesday. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $104.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 48.31%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.