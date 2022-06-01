Analysts Anticipate Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Dyadic International posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dyadic International.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 61.46% and a negative net margin of 473.45%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Dyadic International from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the third quarter valued at $263,000. Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dyadic International in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Dyadic International by 12.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 33,042 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Dyadic International in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dyadic International by 1,167.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DYAI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 49,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,987. The company has a market capitalization of $68.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.46. Dyadic International has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $6.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

