Analysts Anticipate GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($1.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for GameStop’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($2.49). GameStop reported earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 204.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year earnings of ($4.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.52) to ($2.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.32) to ($1.68). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($2.63). GameStop had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

In related news, Director Alain Attal bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.91 per share, for a total transaction of $194,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan Cohen bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $101.76 per share, for a total transaction of $10,176,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GME. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in GameStop by 15.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in GameStop by 86.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,077,000 after acquiring an additional 47,703 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GameStop in the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in GameStop by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in GameStop by 11.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,126,000 after acquiring an additional 78,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GME traded down $5.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.49. 163,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,236,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -23.16 and a beta of -1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. GameStop has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $344.66.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

