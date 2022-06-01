Analysts Anticipate Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $805.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) to announce sales of $805.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $803.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $809.17 million. Match Group reported sales of $707.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year sales of $3.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on MTCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 79.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 248,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,025,000 after acquiring an additional 110,179 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Match Group by 34.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,670,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,608,000 after acquiring an additional 424,511 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 103.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth $15,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $78.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 88.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.94. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $67.87 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

