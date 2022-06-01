Analysts Anticipate Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $883.91 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $883.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $893.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $871.73 million. Nielsen posted sales of $861.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year sales of $3.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.27 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Nielsen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Nielsen has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $27.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day moving average is $22.06. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.41.

Nielsen announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 16% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 17.52%.

In related news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc acquired 10,510,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $286,944,840.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 78,497,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,968,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 26,105,385 shares of company stock valued at $715,142,857 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Nielsen by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,873,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,814,521 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Nielsen by 1,010.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,565,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064,714 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Nielsen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,399,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,279,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,480,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,422 shares during the last quarter.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

