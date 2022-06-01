Analysts Anticipate PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the lowest is $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer reported sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year sales of $4.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PKI shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.84.

NYSE:PKI opened at $149.67 on Wednesday. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $137.37 and a 12 month high of $203.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.90 and its 200-day moving average is $172.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.58%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,317,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,497,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,625 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,666,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,394,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,687,835,000 after acquiring an additional 953,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,065,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,018,417,000 after acquiring an additional 583,525 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,466,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,847,000 after buying an additional 349,547 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PerkinElmer Company Profile (Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

