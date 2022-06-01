Analysts Anticipate Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $870,000.00

Analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) will announce $870,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.40 million and the lowest is $400,000.00. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year sales of $9.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 million to $20.18 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $146.51 million, with estimates ranging from $10.52 million to $232.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRVB. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Provention Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $263.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.83. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVB. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

