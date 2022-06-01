Analysts Anticipate Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to Announce $0.97 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. Realty Income reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Campion Asset Management boosted its stake in Realty Income by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,149,999. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 66.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $62.74 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.83.

The business also recently disclosed a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 290.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

