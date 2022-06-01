Analysts Anticipate The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts predict that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) will report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Western Union’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.40. Western Union reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Western Union will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Western Union.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Western Union had a return on equity of 269.10% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WU. Citigroup lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.96.

Shares of WU traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.83. The stock had a trading volume of 63,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,565. Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 41.41%.

Western Union declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 25,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Western Union by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 188,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 15,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

