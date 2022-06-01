Analysts Anticipate U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to Announce $1.45 EPS

Brokerages forecast that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $4.33. U.S. Bancorp reported earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS.

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.77.

Shares of USB stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.83. 506,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,730,215. The company has a market capitalization of $77.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $47.68 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

