Analysts Anticipate XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to Post $1.49 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) to post $1.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.58. XPO Logistics reported earnings per share of $1.86 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $6.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.31. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XPO shares. StockNews.com upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.86.

Shares of NYSE XPO traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.74. 22,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,929. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.28 and a 200 day moving average of $67.19.

In related news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 155.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

